Looking for a daddy/daughter date? Try this arts and crafts class

BOERNE - Need a place to have a fun Father/Daughter date?

Maker's Place has great events for parents to interact with their kiddos. They host pottery and canvas paint parties, and even ones for the adults... *wink wink*

No need to book a party, they also offer walk-ins with more than 100 ceramic item options to paint and new pre-sketched canvases every month.

Alicia Mendez, Owner of Maker's Place, wants everyone to come along and create an experience you won't forget!

To get more information on Maker's Place and events coming up, you can visit their website www.makersplaceboerne.com

