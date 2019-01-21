Lucas Jack performs at Sam's Burger Joint

SAN ANTONIO - He used to be an attorney. Now Lucas Jack is a piano man, playing gigs from Texas all the way to Chicago and beyond. He recently played at Sam's Burger Joint at the Pearl.

Jack left the corporate grind and released his first album, The Chicago EP, in 2012. Since then, he's released two more albums, Before I Forget and Make it Beautiful.

He now lives in St. Louis, but you can still catch his gigs from time to time in the San Antonio area with his bandmates, drummer Michael Gomez and bassist T. Justin Schneider, who still call in the Alamo City home.

You can find more information about Lucas Jack and his upcoming performances on his website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.