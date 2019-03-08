Ma Harper serves up creole cuisine & contagious positivity

SAN ANTONIO - Ma "Alice" Harper serves up creole favorites at her restaurant, Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen.

"I've been cooking since I was 12 years old," she says.

The restauarant has been in business since 1991. Some of the customer favorites include: gumbo, jambalaya, cornbread and a fried pork chop.

"When Guy Fieri (from the Food Network) visited my restaurant, he said I should only make my gumbo," Harper said.

Harper is known for her food, but also for her generosity and motivational conversations.

"I came from a family of 15 siblings, if it wasn't for givers we would not have survived," she says.

She's been recognized on Mike Rowe's "Returning the Favor" show to highlight how she helps those returning to the workforce after serving prison time.

"I believe in second chances and third chances and even fourth chances," she says. "But don't think that anyone owes you anything, because no one owes you anything, you have to work."

Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen is open Wednesday - Sunday. The restaurant is located on 1816 N. New Braunfels Ave.

