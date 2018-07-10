SA Live

Mad Science Rockets

Create your own fun at home with these rockets.

By Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO - Mad Science is an amazing program for those who want to learn more and have fun doing it.

They have a lot of programs the kids would enjoy including birthday parties, after-school programs, summer camps and more.

They are all about learning, according to their website,

We make it our mission to spark imaginative learning! Mad science is the leading science enrichment provider for children in pre-kindergarten through grade 5.  We deliver unique, hands-on science experiences to children.

