Make easy Easter crafts for kids

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Haeley Giambalvo is a blogger who creates home decor and holiday crafts that can be put together in an hour or less for under $20.

Giambalvo's blog, Design Improvised, focuses on crafts you can pull together with items you likely already have at home.

Watch the video to find out how to make the following projects:

Splatter paint Easter eggs
Easter Bunny garland made from pipe cleaners
Paper bag Easter baskets

Visit the Design Improvised blog here.

