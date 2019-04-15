Make easy Easter crafts for kids

SAN ANTONIO - Haeley Giambalvo is a blogger who creates home decor and holiday crafts that can be put together in an hour or less for under $20.
Giambalvo's blog, Design Improvised, focuses on crafts you can pull together with items you likely already have at home.
Watch the video to find out how to make the following projects:
Splatter paint Easter eggs
Easter Bunny garland made from pipe cleaners
Paper bag Easter baskets
Visit the Design Improvised blog here.
