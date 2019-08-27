Make your own doggie popsicles

SAN ANTONIO - Popsicles, ice cream, raspas... everyone in the Alamo City loves their cold treats on a hot summer day, so don't forget about your four-legged friends.

Stephanie Duncan, the found of Pawsicles shares 2 of her easy creations for puppy pops.The recipes are simple and the ingredients are basic but doggies devour them like 5-star dessert. It's important to do your homework before making homemade food for dogs, and she has done her research. Her products are grain-free, dairy-free and contain no GMO's. The flavors we saw are just a taste of what Pawsicles offers, and they are working on some special things for the fall and winter. To check out more from Pawsicles you can visit their website. They even deliver!

