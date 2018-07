More Try it Tuesdays

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Public Theatre is putting on a production of Mama Mia, two of the actors teach Mike Osterhage one of the dance numbers.

Mama Mia is showing at the San Antonio Public Theater from July 6- August 5!

The show is like the classic movie but with a different ending.

If you love musicals and are interested to see how it ends, go see the show!

