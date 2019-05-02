Market Square is the place to be for Cinco de Mayo!

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians know the place to be on Cinco de Mayo is downtown at Market Square.

The Viva Market Square - Cinco de Mayo celebration will be every day around noon and held all weekend long starting Friday.

On Sunday, attendees can also expect a mariachi competition, which starts at 10 a.m.

To help with celebrating the big day at Market Square, Miguel Jorge, with La Margarita Restaurant, served up shrimp alambre tacos and one of the eatery's signature drinks on SA Live.

La Familia Cortez, which owns La Margarita Restaurant and three others, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with music, crafts, drinks and of course, food.

To learn more, click here to visit the Historic Market Square's Facebook page.

Click here to visit La Familia Cortez's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.