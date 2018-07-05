Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp Hits Theaters!

SAN ANTONIO - CLICK HERE >> ENTER TO WIN A FAMILY FOUR PACK OF VIP TICKETS TO SANTIKOS THEATERS

WHITNEY

R 2018 ‧ Musical/Documentary ‧ 2h 2m

5.8/10 IMDb 91% Rotten Tomatoes 68% Metacritic

Filmmaker Kevin Macdonald examines the life and career of singer Whitney Houston. Features never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive recordings, rare performances and interviews with the people who knew her best.

CLICK HERE >> ENTER TO WIN A FAMILY FOUR PACK OF VIP TICKETS TO SANTIKOS THEATERS

THE FIRST PURGE

R 2018 ‧ Fantasy/Crime film ‧ 1h 52m

5.5/10 IMDb 44% Rotten Tomatoes

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

CLICK HERE >> ENTER TO WIN A FAMILY FOUR PACK OF VIP TICKETS TO SANTIKOS THEATERS

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

PG-13 2018 ‧ Fantasy/Science fiction film ‧ 2h 5m

8/10 IMDb 86% Rotten Tomatoes 69% Metacritic

Scott Lang (PAUL RUDD) is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope Pym (Evangeline Lilly - LOST) and Dr. Hank Pym (MICHAEL DOUGLAS), Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.

CLICK HERE >> ENTER TO WIN A FAMILY FOUR PACK OF VIP TICKETS TO SANTIKOS THEATERS

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.