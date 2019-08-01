Meet the cast of "Teenage Girl: Valerie's Holiday" from the San Antonio Film Fest

San Antonio - SA Live is excited to welcome the cast of "Teenage Girl: Valerie's Holiday" to learn more about what it was like filming right here in the Alamo City.

Because of the movie's strong anti-bullying messages, the cast encourages everyone to participate in their social media campaign, #YourHeart, to promote inclusivity and stand up against bullying. All you have to do is draw a heart on a blank piece of paper and write "#YourHeart" and post a picture to social media tagging three friends to spread awareness.

Be sure to catch the film's debut at the San Antonio Film Fest Friday at 10 p.m. at the Tobin Center.

