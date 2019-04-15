Meet the royal Fiesta pooches of El Rey Fido

SAN ANTONIO - El Rey Fido is an annual Fiesta fundraising competition benefiting the San Antonio Humane Society.

More than $100,000 was raised as part of the fundraising efforts for 2019.

The top furry fundraisers are given the honor of being on the El Rey Fido royal court.

Happy Happy Hazel - El Rey Fido XVII

She is the brand ambassador for Frenchie's Kitchen dog food company and a registered therapy dog with Therapy Animals of SA and Pet Partners.

Sophie Batchelor - Princess of the Food Bowl

She was mistreated at a young age and is thankful to now have a forever family who adores her. She joined the competition to pay her happiness forward by raising money for pets at the SAHS, so they can find their forever home.

Bette Mid-grr - Duchess of the Chew Toy

While not formally educated, her special talents include snuggling under the covers, sitting pretty and lying in piles of clean clothes. She is an El Rey Fido legacy, as her sisters are past El Rey Fido royal court members: Arleigh, is 2015 Duchess of the Ever-present Fire Hydrant and Sammie, is the 2017 Duchess of the Fire Hydrant.

Maximus Miller-Trynoski - Knight of the Royal Court

He is a miniature Australian Shepherd and knows an array of tricks such as crawl, pray, putting his toys away, etc. He believes that every animal deserves to be loved and cared for.

The El Rey Fido coronation will take place Saturday at the Sheraton Gunter Hotel.

For more information about El Rey Fido click here.

