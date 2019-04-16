Meet therapy animals participating in Fiesta Pooch Parade

SAN ANTONIO - The Fiesta Pooch Parade benefits Therapy Animals of San Antonio, an all-volunteer non-profit organization that brings people and animals together.

TASA has served the San Antonio community for 30 years and currently has 160 active members and more than 80 animal therapy teams.

The 21st annual Fiesta Pooch Parade will take place on April 27 from 7:45 to 11 a.m. at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool located at 250 Viesca St.

There will be a canine costume contest, exhibits and demonstrations prior to the parade.

The 2018 Fiesta Pooch Parade drew 2000 people and nearly 800 dogs to the streets of Alamo Heights.

See all the Fiesta events for April 27 here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.