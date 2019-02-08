Mike gets a crash course on how to be a cowboy

SAN ANTONIO - Mike Osterhage fancies himself a cowpoke. But does he have what it takes to be a cowboy? He was put through the paces Thursday at Cowboy Boot Camp on opening day of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Cowboy Boot Camp features 10 hands-on activity stations for little cowboys and cowgirls who want to learn skills for the range. Mike tried his hand at milking a cow, learning to lasso and rope a steer, dressing like a cowboy and saddling a "pony" (Shadow isn't quite the real thing). Kids who visit the attraction will also be able to pan for gold, do cowboy crafts and throw horse shoes.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo's Cowboy Boot Camp is run by Great American Entertainment. The rodeo runs Thursday through Feb. 24 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum. So saddle up, kick the dust off your boots and ride on in!

