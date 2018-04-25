SA Live

Mike takes YOU on a River Parade Tour

Taking a tour with Go River Cruises

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio River Cruises is pulling out all the tricks to get our River Parade ready.

With this year being our Tricentennial, Go Rio has all NEW boats with the 300 logo, even along the riverwalk you will see more tricentennial celebration landscapes. They look amazing! 

