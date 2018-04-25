Mike takes YOU on a River Parade Tour

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio River Cruises is pulling out all the tricks to get our River Parade ready.
With this year being our Tricentennial, Go Rio has all NEW boats with the 300 logo, even along the riverwalk you will see more tricentennial celebration landscapes. They look amazing!
More on Fiesta
- Get ready with FIESTA Fun HAIRSTYLES
- Fiesta events for April 25: Fiesta Gartenfest, Taste of the Northside
- NIOSA kicks off; new large bag, backpack policies in place
- Fiesta event for seniors a huge hit among locals, tourists
- VIVA FIESTA! Get your exclusive Las Palapas 100 Club medal
- Spurs Jesus helps SA Live arrive to Fiesta in style
- Fiesta DECORATIONS and SNACKS!
For more information on Go Rio Cruises click here.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.