MOMdays: Easter crafts with Adeina

SAN ANTONIO - Easter has SPRUNG upon us and what better way to get things ready by making Easter crafts with your kids!

Lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson, is no stranger to this show and we LOVE her crafty ideas. She is taking over the craft world with one DIY at a time.

"My favorite part of creating a project is the challenge. I love to see something in a store or a magazine and try to create it myself. The best projects are the ones you make for a friend or loved one. My motto I say "You don't have to be a Crafting Genius to get Creative and Have Fun"". Adeina says,

"Whether it’s your kids first birthday party, a friend’s wedding, or an open space in your home that needs some sprucing up , there is always a crafty approach to it, as long as you have a glue gun and some time you can create anything”

If you want more information on the Lifestyle expert you can visit her website.

Stay in tune with more arts and crafts by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.