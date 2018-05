SAN ANTONIO - Button Down Accessories specializes in cute earrings, but crafty mom Natalie Ramirez also has all the DIY tips you need, up her sleeves. For this inexpensive DIY summer sandal idea, you'll need:

-bag of tassels

-hot glue

-inexpensive sandals or old shoes

-extra ribbon, if preferred

For more ideas from Button Down Accessories, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.