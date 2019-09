SAN ANTONIO - Get your body back in shape with Pilates! Mike Osterhage tests his core strength and learns about the history of Pilates. Hope Pedraza of InBalance gets Mike back in shape with Pilates exercises.

Pilates is a form of physical conditioning using low-impact exercises and stretches created to strengthen torso muscles and often utilizes specialized equipment originally designed by Joseph Pilates.

