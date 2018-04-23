Move over PB&J, There's A New Food Combination In Town

SAN ANTONIO - The most famous food combinations of all time include peanut butter and jelly, chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows and macaroni and cheese, and now pizza and burritos. This combo is called: the pizzarito.

Pizza dough is rolled out and cooked like a tortilla.

The Italian tortilla gets loaded with marinara sauce, tons of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, Italian sausage, veggies, more veggies and even more cheese.

It is wrapped tight and tossed into a pizza oven until the cheese melts.

The finished product is nothing less than pure, magical, pizza burrito bliss.

But MAAR'S Pizza has a lot more menu items than the pizzarito.

They have a top secret menu that features buttery garlic knots, Fiesta themed pizza and other traditional favorites like lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs.

MAAR'S Pizza is located at 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247.

To get more information about MAAR'S Pizza, just head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.