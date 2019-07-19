Must know hacks before you pack

SAN ANTONIO - Are you traveling this summer? Elsa Fernandez of Eye Candy Boutique has the hacks you need to know before you start packing.
Summer Packing Tips:
- Get a light luggage bag(Less than 10 pounds)
- Take extra layers like jackets as carry on
- Prevent toiletry leaks with Ziploc Bags
- Use Ziploc Bags to maximize clothing space
- Organize your outfits for each day before packing
- Stick to two different color stories to make shoe selection easier
- Use a straw to store necklaces
- Use a pill box to organize earrings
-
Make lists on your phone using the Numbers App – Checklist Feature
Take a look at the Numbers App below.
For more information on Eye Candy Boutique head here.
