Must know hacks before you pack

SAN ANTONIO - Are you traveling this summer? Elsa Fernandez of Eye Candy Boutique has the hacks you need to know before you start packing.

Summer Packing Tips:

Get a light luggage bag(Less than 10 pounds)

Take extra layers like jackets as carry on

Prevent toiletry leaks with Ziploc Bags

Use Ziploc Bags to maximize clothing space

Organize your outfits for each day before packing

Stick to two different color stories to make shoe selection easier

Use a straw to store necklaces

Use a pill box to organize earrings

Make lists on your phone using the Numbers App – Checklist Feature

Take a look at the Numbers App below.

