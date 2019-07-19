SA Live

Must know hacks before you pack

Packing hacks you need to know before your next summer trip

By John Marr - SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO - Are you traveling this summer? Elsa Fernandez of Eye Candy Boutique has the hacks you need to know before you start packing.

Summer Packing Tips:

  • Get a light luggage bag(Less than 10 pounds)
  • Take extra layers like jackets as carry on
  • Prevent toiletry leaks with Ziploc Bags
  • Use Ziploc Bags to maximize clothing space 
  • Organize your outfits for each day before packing
  • Stick to two different color stories to make shoe selection easier
  • Use a straw to store necklaces
  • Use a pill box to organize earrings

  • Make lists on your phone using the Numbers App – Checklist Feature

Take a look at the Numbers App below.

 

For more information on Eye Candy Boutique head here.

