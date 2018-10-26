Need A Costume? Well, Hello Tallulah!

SAN ANTONIO - Hello Tallulah

Hello Tallulah is a retro boutique that specializes in cute, vintage looks. But they’re also a great resource for Halloween!

They have a wide assortment of accessories and clothing options that can help make your costume dreams come true.

This kitschy boutique has dresses that are great for any occasion and an endless supply of costume ideas, whether you want to be a ‘50s housewife or a ‘60s flower child.

Located at 1912 Fredericksburg Rd, Hello Tallulah is "the perfect happy place," according to owner, Kristina Uriegas-Reyes. This boutique has a colorful vibe that is sure to bring a smile to your face as soon as you walk in.

On Friday, October 26th, from 6 to 9 p.m., you can join Kristina for a Halloween Party at the shop! There will be free drinks, snacks and candy! Hill Country Fair Hair will also be there to give customers "fairy tinsel hair." Costumes are not required, but highly encouraged. If you don't have a costume yet, then this is your opportunity to buy one with help from the experts!

