New Brazilian Restaurant Serves Monster Sandwich

SAN ANTONIO - Zily Bites is a new Brazilian deli & restaurant serving up decadent sweets - and savory sandwiches packed with meat - like their 1 pound behemoth seared Mortadella sandwich.

Mortadella is an Italian cured pork deli sausage that is made in Bologna, Italy and is extremely popular in Brazil.

The 1-pound seared Mortadella sandwich at Zily Bites is a beast.

The meat gets seasoned with oregano, salt and black pepper

and seared just enough to give it a slight brown exterior.

Then - the sandwich gets assembled on a toasted bread roll of your choice and topped with tomato and more oregano.

Also on the menu - a whole steak sandwich.

A thinly sliced steak gets seared on a flat top. The bread gets toasted, and the steak gets seasoned with oregano, salt and black pepper.

Then - fresh slices of provolone get melted on the steak.



The steak and cheese get added to the toasted bread roll along with baby spinach, diced onions, tomato and basil pesto.

Zily Bites owner Hooman Mani opened the Brazilian joint to offer San Antonio a taste of his native cuisine in a fast casual way.

The shop offers fresh juices, heart-healthy acai bowls and coffee drinks made with Brazilian coffee beans.

Their sweet and savory snacks are why you need to visit - like their house-made fried or baked gluten-free cheese balls called Pão de queijo made with yucca flour, mozzarella, gouda and parmesan cheese.

Also made fresh is their coxinhas, a potato dough fried treat stuffed with cheese, chicken, spinach and cream cheese.

And if you love sweets, their house-made brigadeiros are your next favorite treat.

From yucca fries with cheese and sweet treats to steak and cured pork sandwiches, Zily Bites is one of the best and unique food spots in San Antonio offering something for everyone.

