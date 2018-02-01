New donut shop serves fresh donuts made to order

SAN ANTONIO - Duck Donuts is San Antonio’s newest donut shop and the only made to order donut shop in the Alamo city.

Every donut is hot and fresh - and fully customizable.

They even have donut breakfast sandwiches.

The sandwich starts with a freshly fried donut. It gets sliced in half and sausage, egg and cheese get nestled inside.

At this point - you can let your imagination run wild. Toppings include maple glaze and bacon pieces - both taste fantastic together.

The donuts get made fresh in-house - starting with the dough.

The dough gets added to a machine that drops the donut batter onto a conveyor belt in a fryer.

The belt cascades the donuts through a hot bath of oil and drops them onto a cooling disc.

Once they become cooled - you get to add whatever toppings you like.

Duck Donuts founder Russ DiGilio created the concept while on vacation with his family. DiGilio was craving a fresh donut, and there wasn't a local spot that provided any. Since there weren't any, he decided to start his own. DiGilio opened one of the first locations in 2007 in the city of Duck, North Carolina.

The Duck Donuts location at Huebner Commons is the second in Texas - and franchise owner Ben Newell is proud to bring it to San Antonio.

"Duck Donuts is about the experience of getting a warm, fresh-made, delicious donut every time you walk through the door," said Newell.

The donut shop is fun, delicious and built to be an experience for the whole family.

Duck Donuts is located at 11703 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio, TX 78230.

For more information on the donut shop, just head to their website.



