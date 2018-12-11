New Hawaiian Restaurant is Making a Big Splash!

SAN ANTONIO - Big Alohas Aliʻi Cove is San Antonio's newest Hawaiian restaurant featuring authentic island favorites - like their kalbi short ribs and spicy pork combo plate lunch with mac salad and spam musubi.

The short ribs are marinated in a teriyaki-based sauce and grilled on a lava rock-converted gas grill.

The marinated spicy pork gets seared on a flat top, and the two portions of meat get added to a plate with traditional island mac salad and a garden salad - and you can’t finish the plate without getting spam musubi.

Spam Musubi an island favorite made with seared spam, sticky rice and house-made teriyaki sauce with furikake sprinkled on top.

Also on the menu - freshly prepared chicken katsu - plus they’re serving up authentic Hawaiian poke bowls.

The restaurant started as a food truck and with growing popularity, now calls the Randolph Air Force Base area home.

Samson Kalani Kealoha Makanaokeakua Young and his wife opened the restaurant after working out of the food truck and catering for the last three years - and because customers love their food.

Their menu is massive, serving traditional Kaluha pig and a surf and turf plate made with grilled ribeye steak and pan fried garlic butter shrimp get served with sticky rice and mac salad.

All of their food is phenomenal - even if you have never tried island cuisine, you’ll find something that will make you fall in love.

Big Alohas Aliʻi Cove is located at 1210 Pat Booker Rd Suite H, Universal City, TX 78148 and the grand opening is December 15, 2018.

