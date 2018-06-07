New Movies Coming to Theaters | June 8, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The Summer is here and so are the exciting movie blockbusters!

Here are the new movies coming out on June 8, 2018:

Theater Thursday

OCEAN'S 8 | 77% Rotten Tomatoes | 3/4 Rolling Stone

STARRING: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling

Danny Ocean's estranged sister Debbie attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect all-female crew

HOTEL ARTEMIS | 2/5 IndieWire

STARRING: Jodie Foster, Sofia Boutella, Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, 'Hotel Artemis' follows the Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals.

HEREDITARY | 92% Rotten Tomatoes | 87% Metacritic

STARRING: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR | 98% Rotten Tomatoes | 8.4/10 IMDb

STARRING: Joanne Rogers, McColm Cephas Jr., François Scarborough Clemmons, Kailyn Davis

An exploration of the life, lessons, and legacy of iconic children's television host, Fred Rogers - of Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.

Also Out in Theaters:

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Upgrade (2018)

Adrift (2018)

Action Point (2018)

Life of the Party (2018)

