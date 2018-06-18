New Movies Hitting Theaters June 15

SAN ANTONIO - The Summer is here and so are the exciting movie blockbusters!
Here are the new movies coming out on June 15, 2018:
Theater Thursday
TAG - 7.4/10 · IMDb
STARS: Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson
A small group of former classmates organize an elaborate, annual game of tag that requires some to travel all over the country. - BASED ON A TRUE STORY
GOTTI - 6.4/10 IMDb
STARS: John Travolta, Spencer Rocco Lofranco, Kelly Preston
The story of crime boss John Gotti and his son. John Joseph Gotti Jr. was an Italian-American gangster who became boss of the powerful Gambino crime family in New York City. Gotti and his brothers grew up in poverty and turned to a life of crime at an early age.
RACE 3 - 8.2/10 · IMDb
STARS: Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez
Revolves around a family that deals in borderline crime; ruthless and vindictive to the core.
INCREDIBLES 2 - 9.2/10 IMDb | 94% Rotten Tomatoes | 82% Metacritic
Stars: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel Jackson
Elastigirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet -- taking care of the problems of his three children.