New Southern Restaurant Serving Chicken & Waffles, Philly Cheesesteaks

SAN ANTONIO - Mr. C’s Fried Chicken & Waffles is a new southern style restaurant in San Antonio specializing in all things sinfully delicious - like their homemade chicken & waffles.

Marinated chicken gets battered, breaded and deep fried - then, a house waffle batter gets poured onto a greased griddle.

The waffle is packed with flavor and thinner than a Belgian-style waffle, but for a good reason.

“Here we chose to do a thin waffle because we want the chicken to be the star of the plate,” said general manager Andre Trabue.

Another house specialty is their deep-fried masterpiece, the Montecristo.

Melted cheese and browned deli ham get added between two slices of white bread.

Then, the sandwich gets dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried: the result, a crispy, salty, hot exterior and a gooey center.

Mr. C’s is serving up hot out the pot mac & cheese, a Philly-style cheesesteak sandwich and southern favorites like collard greens and chicken-fried steak.

Also on the menu is meatloaf, homemade sweet potato fries, fried catfish and to wash it all down, purple and red Kool-aid.

One item that is unique, tasty and fun to eat - deep-fried chicken skins.

Mr. C’s is a southern-style foodie gem waiting for you to explore the menu - and yes, they have desserts.

Mr. C’s Fried Chicken & Waffles is located at 7907 W Loop 1604 N #102, San Antonio, TX 78254.



