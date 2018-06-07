New way to make Frito Pie, and it delivers!

SEGUIN - Adrian Davila come from a lineage of great barbecue that has been feeding the people of Seguin and the surrounding areas since 1959.

Adrian dives into that history and the history of barbecue in general in his new cookbook that he wrote titled "Cowboy Barbecue" which also includes 75 recipes that can be made at home.

Davila's BBQ is known for their great service and great food and as one reviewer put it:

Always a great experience when we come to Seguin for great barbeque. Food is always good and keeps us coming back for more. Not to mention the family who owns Davila's are super nice to us and make sure we are taken care of. Love this place.

They have an array of tasty options that are sure to please everyone's interests, from their traditional BBQ, to their fried catfish, chicken fried steak and their feature BBQ Frito Pie that you just have to try.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.