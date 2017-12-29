New year, new adventure! Top 10 things to do in San Antonio in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - From zip lining to driving a WWII Sherman Tank, you don't need to go far to find a big adventure here in South Texas!

Here are ten recommendations from the SA Live team of places you need to check out in the new year:

10. Thin Air Extreme Sports Park

4902 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 / Website / Watch the full story

Jump up, jump up to get down! This ultimate sports trampoline park is the perfect indoor adventure for the cooler months in South Texas. The arena is filled with trampolines, bounce boards, foam pits, slack lines and a trapeze. Guests can free-jump or play team games like dodgeball, laser light nights and basketball. Thin Air also has family nights and can be reserved for private events.

9. Northwoods Ice & Golf Center

17530 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX 78232 / Website / Watch the full story

Lace up your skates and get ready to blade! Whether you're new to the ice or looking to train competitively, Northwoods Ice & Golf Center has skating lessons and hockey leagues for both kids and adults. And if an ice rink wasn't enough, you can also putt through 36 holes of mini golf or dribble through an indoor air-conditioned soccer arena.

8. San Antonio River Mission Reach

Website / Watch the full story

Your next outdoor adventure awaits at Mission Reach! This eight mile stretch of the San Antonio River has been transformed to create a unique recreational experience. It includes a bike path, picnic pavilions, fishing areas and paddling trails. The Mission Reach also reconnects San Antonio's four historic missions - Mission San Jose, Mission San Juan, Mission Espada and Mission Concepcion.

7. Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo

5640 IH-35 S, New Braunfels, TX 78132 / Website / Watch the full story

This is one of our favorite places to get up close and personal with some of our favorite animal friends! Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo provides a home to an extensive collection of snakes, reptiles and other exotic mammals. One of their newest residents includes a baby sloth! Make sure to check out one of their interactive shows and outreach and education programs to get the full experience.

6. Helotes Hill Country Ziplines

18026 Frank Madla Rd, Helotes, TX 78023 / Website / Watch the full story

Soar over the Texas Hill Country on this scenic zipline course, open year round. Their 9 ziplines range from 100 to 1000 feet long and will get you going at speeds more than 35 miles per hour! Participants must be 11 years old to ride by themselves, but younger ages have an option of going tandem with a guide.

5. Dive World Scuba Center

2250 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78232 / Website / Watch the full story

Want to dive into a new experience? You and your family can take on the thrill of scuba diving and you don't have to fly to Hawaii or Cozumel to do it! Dive World San Antonio offers classes for participants 10 and older. Dive World’s pool is one of the deepest, privately owned pools in the state at a depth of 23 feet. They’ve been teaching scuba lessons there for more than 35 years.

4. Cypress Valley Canopy Tours

1223 Paleface Ranch Rd S, Spicewood, TX 78669 / Website / Watch the full story

Spend a night nestled high up in the trees at Cypress Valley. This magical place offers four beautiful treehouses for you and your family to spend the night in. The biggest, called "The Nest," sleeps up to six and includes a game lounge, kitchenette, outdoor shower and bridges to connect each room. And when you're not sleeping in the tree tops, the adventure continues with their Canopy Tours that include 5 ziplines, 2 sky bridges and a 90 minute rappel.

3. NLand Surf

4836 E. Highway 71, Del Valle, TX 78617 / Website / Watch the full story

Surf's up in South Texas! NLand is the only surfing destination of it's kind in North America - and it's just a short drive from San Antonio! NLand's lagoon uses wave technology to create thousands of waves - from head-high Reef Waves for professionals to gentle Bay Waves for new surfers and juniors. No matter your level, NLand is now your home to hang ten.





2. DriveTanks.com

1946 Private Road 2485, Uvalde, TX 78801 / Website / Watch the full story

DriveTanks.com is the only place in the world that you can drive and fire a WWII Sherman Tank, making it the ultimate adventure for history buffs, military veterans and thrill seekers alike. Located on 18,000 acres of the beautiful OX Hunting Ranch, DriveTanks.com has a fleet of 9 tanks ready to go on their tank course. But it's not just about the tanks - you can also fire a flame thrower, a M2A1 105MM Howitzer, or stay overnight in one of their fully furnished military barracks.

1. Historic Market Square

514 W. Commerce Street, San Antonio, TX 78205 / Website / Watch the full story

To experience the true culture of San Antonio, take the entire family to Historic Market Square in 2018! Whether you're grabbing a bite to eat at one of the five La Familia Cortez Restaurants, picking up a handcrafted gift at El Mercado, or just stopping in to listen to the live music, you can find just about anything in Historic Market Square, making it one of our favorite places in San Antonio... and we may be a little bias! You can stop by every week day at 1 p.m. to catch a live taping of SA Live. Our studio is located at 107 South Concho Street.

SA Live will be taking you on a new Ancira Winton Chevrolet Big Adventure every month in 2018.

Tune in at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12 to see where the crew is heading next!

