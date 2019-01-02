New year, new you, new vision: DIY vision board for 2019

SAN ANTONIO - You have your new year's resolutions, you're making healthy changes, now it's time to create your vision for the new year with a DIY vision board! It's a representation of your new year's goals that you can see every day.

Fitness competitor and inspirational motivator Jules Valdez has a few simple changes to get you geared up for a healthy 2019.

First, she says, break everything down and have a strategy. Organize your year's worth of goals into attainable quarters.

Don't set yourself up to fail. If your goal is to lose 10 pounds, Valdez advises to keep in mind that you're not going to lose that weight in a month and be able to keep it off. Instead, she says, plan smarter. Give yourself a few months to attain that goal.

Write down events in your own handwriting and post them on the board. Valdez says there's something about writing down your goals that helps you affirm that you can achieve those goals.

Next, cut out pictures, quotes and phrases that inspire you and paste them onto the board.

The most important part about making a vision board, according to Valdez, is to make sure you put it in a place where you can see it every day. If you can't see your vision, you won't remember to make it a priority.

Valdez and Marcela Freeman launched a fitness program called Burn It in 30. They plan to open a new brick and mortar location in February. Valdez and Freeman will co-host a featured class called "Burn & Glow" on Wednesday, Jan. 9. To register, check out the event on Facebook. You can also follow Valdez on Instagram @gymjules_.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.