No Harnesses, No Problem: New Indoor Boulder Climbing spot takes family fun to new heights

SAN ANTONIO - It's a wave of fun and energy at the city's new indoor boulder climbing gym, Armadillo Boulders .

Owners, Michael Cano and Joe Kriedel are San Antonio natives and climbing is their passion.

"My co-owner adn I had the idea to bring the sport of rock climbing to San Antonio," Cano says. "We have 5,200 square feet of climbing terrain, from vertical to overhung, so it's a lot of fun for all people."

The walls all have some San Antonio Flair, from the dance wall--inspired by ballet folklorico dancers, to the armadillo band wall.

"We even have a wall for the very advanced climbers to work on their muscle strength," Cano said.

For the little ones, the "wallito" is built for them.

"It has shorter distance for the holes and we have fun with hula hoops and pool noodles," he says.

The gym is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with family time on weekend mornings.

They also offer yoga classes and an open gym, along with locker rooms and showers.

