SA Live

No other way to celebrate National Cheesecake Day than at the Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is introducing 2 new Cheesecakes

By Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO - The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day on Monday, July 30th by offering "Any Slice, Half Price" for dine-in guests. 

On Monday, July 30th, The Cheesecake Factory is also introducing two new cheesecakes:   

More Dessert on SA Live

Very Cherry Ghirardelli® Chocolate Cheesecake: Cherry Cheesecake on a Layer of Fudge Cake, Loaded with Cherries and Ghirardelli® Chocolate.  

 And for every slice sold through next February, they'll donate 25cents to the local Feeding America food bank. 

Cinnabon® Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake: Layers of Cinnabon Cinnamon Cheesecake and Vanilla Crunch Cake Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting and Caramel 

The Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes are a really simple, fun recipe that features a homemade, fresh Cherry Sauce and any of our more than 30 legendary cheesecakes.  Made in Mason Jars, they're perfect for summer picnics and backyard BBQs!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.