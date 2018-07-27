No other way to celebrate National Cheesecake Day than at the Cheesecake Factory

SAN ANTONIO - The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day on Monday, July 30th by offering "Any Slice, Half Price" for dine-in guests.
On Monday, July 30th, The Cheesecake Factory is also introducing two new cheesecakes:
Very Cherry Ghirardelli® Chocolate Cheesecake: Cherry Cheesecake on a Layer of Fudge Cake, Loaded with Cherries and Ghirardelli® Chocolate.
And for every slice sold through next February, they'll donate 25cents to the local Feeding America food bank.
Cinnabon® Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake: Layers of Cinnabon Cinnamon Cheesecake and Vanilla Crunch Cake Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting and Caramel
The Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes are a really simple, fun recipe that features a homemade, fresh Cherry Sauce and any of our more than 30 legendary cheesecakes. Made in Mason Jars, they're perfect for summer picnics and backyard BBQs!
