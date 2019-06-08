SAN ANTONIO - Mike Osterhage joins the cast of "Once" at The Public Theater of San Antonio for a musical performance and learns about the award winning show.

"This emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award, and a Tony Award. On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music."

You can catch their final performances June 7th though June 9th.

