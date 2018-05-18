Operation Comfort helps wounded warriors.

SAN ANTONIO - Wounded military soldiers now have an amazing way to get exercise and participate in multiple sports such as cycling and hockey.

Veterans with different disabilities are accommodated by using innovative machines that help with their specific disability whether it is an upper body or lower body injury.

Luke McDermott, USMC, Paralympic Gold Medalist was a participant with Operation Comfort and he states:

Operation Comfort was huge for me and my recovery. They provided so many activities through sports or getaways that helped me tremendously both physically and mentally. It was great to have the opportunities to be around other veterans going through the same type of injuries.

No matter what your injury is, they can accommodate to you!

