Over 21,000 Breakfast Tacos Get Sold Here A Month!

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is home to arguably the best breakfast tacos in all of Texas - and Pete's Tako House, among others, has helped solidify this argument.

Pete’s was recently in the first ever Taco Fest and went home with the third-place trophy for traditional tacos - out of 30 vendors.

They don’t try to reinvent the breakfast taco at Pete’s - they just make some really delicious tacos.

"We get a bunch of new customers, and they always compliment us on how hospitable we are," said General Manager and owner Pete Rios.

All of their tortillas are made fresh daily - along with the ingredients in their tacos.

Their top four tacos are:

1. Chorizo egg and cheese

2. Potato egg and cheese

3. Bean and cheese and bacon

4. Carne guisada bacon and cheese

The best selling taco is their bacon and egg taco - which accounts for nearly 2,000 of their total monthly amount.

To wash down the tacos - a Modelo michelada.

Their michelada gets made with a chamoy and chile rim - house-made michelada mix and fresh lime juice.

Pete’s Tako House is a perfect representation of San Antonio's breakfast taco supremacy and continues to provide the Alamo City with full bellies and big smiles.

Pete's Tako House is located at 502 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215.

To order your tacos ahead, just go to their website.

