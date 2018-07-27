Painting and sip with Pinot's Palette

SAN ANTONIO - Pinot's Palette is a pioneer of the paint and sip experience – a revolutionary way to enjoy art and wine, meet new people and bond with friends.

Guests enjoy a no-experience-required art class—all supplies included—directed by trained, local artists, who guide guests step-by-step through a featured painting.

With 159 locations across the United States and Canada, Pinot's Palette is the world's fastest growing franchise in the creative entertainment industry.

Coworkers and Canvases is a very popular program here at Pinot's Palette – especially in the summer when most businesses experience a slowdown. In fact, studies suggest employee productivity drops 20 percent in the summer.

Their coworkers and canvases team building event can help reboot productivity and boost camaraderie in the workplace.



There are many different painting styles for companies to choose from but there are three that are most geared toward improving collaboration and communication.

Jigsaw Painting – teams work on individual canvases but must work closely together to make sure their canvases line up to create a mural. This is a great exercise in Team work.

Musical Chairs – when the music stops, so do team members. Employees move from canvas to canvas, creating shared works of art. This helps foster collaboration when projects don't go as planned.

Collaborative – team members contribute to a large shared canvas throughout the event.

The best part — companies can hang the art in the lobby to remind employees of the team-building outing.

So go out there with your friends or your company, you won't regeret it.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.