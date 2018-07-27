Pairing Texas foods with Texas wines

More Food on SA Live

FREDRICKSBURG - Cabernet Grill in Fredericksburg was recently named one of America's Top Wine Restaurants by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Cabernet Grill has a 100 percent Texas wine list, offering the Hill Country's best wine experience.

The Cabernet Grill serves seasonally inspired classics – with an elegant and innovative twist – in a casual atmosphere.

They have a huge focus on serving dishes made with local produce (peaches and lavender right now!), local meats, herbs, Texas Gulf shrimp.

All of the Recipes are in thier cookbook: Texas Hill Country Cuisine: Flavors from the Cabernet Grill

