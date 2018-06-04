Paula Deen Shares Delicious Food

SAN ANTONIO - Paula Deen's Family Kitchen is a recent addition to San Antonio.

This is her second restaurant, it serves family-style meals of ribs, fried chicken, and other southern classics.

Paula Deen states

"I adore all of my fans in Texas, and bringing my Southern cooking to San Antonio is something I have dreamed about for years. This is the perfect place to bring together family, friends and great Southern food – three of my favorite things,"

If you're looking for a place to go with your family, try Paula Deen's Family Kitchen.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.