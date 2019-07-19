These pups look quite fetching!

SAN ANTONIO - Anthony Rubio's fashion designs for dogs are so paw-pular that he's been internationally recognized as a pet couturier.

Rubio began his fashion career designing women's clothing and quickly became famous for his ability to design for dogs, as well. He's showcased his designs on the New York Fashion Week runway, where he says, "The dogs are the models and the human beings are the accessories."

Rubio's designs have been featured in the magazines Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, Glamour, USA Today, MTV Style, Time, Vogue Italia, Sports Illustrated, as well as in The New York Times and on "Good Morning America."

Rubio said most of his inspiration for his designs come from movies, books and European fashion trends from shows such as Paris Fashion Week, which he hopes to be showcased in soon. He said he can be inspired in the middle of the night and get up and start sewing because he "lives, eats and drinks fashion."

Kimba, Rubio's right-hand dog, has also reached celebrity status and has been featured in Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

As a designer for dogs and an animal advocate, one-third of the proceeds from items sold go toward animal rescue organizations.

"I like to leave everybody with a smile on their face. My thing is to make the world happy," Rubio said.

His upcoming fashion show, Paws for Fashion, will be held at the Dominion Country Club on Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.