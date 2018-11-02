Pianos and Pints - Don't Miss This Event!

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Burn Survivor Society

In 1962, Jane and David Jayne created The Texas Burn Survivor Society (TBSS) -- an organization that provides financial, emotional, and peer support to burn survivors.

TBSS offers many different programs including Camp David, a week of adventure and discovery for burn survivors ages 7 to 16. This experience is unique because siblings and children of burn survivors are also welcome to join. They provide fun activities such as fishing and archery as well as education activities that enhance confidence, coping skills and group interaction.

TBSS has many different events to raise money for more educational programs for burn survivors and their loved ones. Their next event is called Pianos and Pints!

Pianos and Pints

On November 2, 2018 show your support for The Texas Burn Survivor Society by attending Pianos and Pints. There will be delicious BBQ, beer, and dueling pianos of Howl 2-Go! All proceeds will be given to TBSS so if you can't make it, you can still donate online.

This event will be from 7 - 10:30 pm. at the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Banquet Hall. Don't miss out on this fun event for a great cause!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.