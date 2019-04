SAN ANTONIO - Pico de Gallo restaurant is hosting Loteria night. You can win prizes and enjoy great food and drinks.

Paul Hernandez, a bartender at the restaurant, stopped by SA Live to discuss the event.

Loteria night at Pico de Gallo happens Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

Loteria cards are included with purchase of a drink, appetizer or entree.

There are prizes and drink specials. Visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.