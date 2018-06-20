Plenty of positives with these "Pests"

SAN ANTONIO - Southern Life Rehab takes in disabled or hurt animals that normally wouldn't be taken care of, but they volunteer and educate so that these animals will be viewed in a better light, not just pests.

They rehabilitate skunks, bats, possums, tortoises and more. The use those animals as educational tools.

For instance they talk about how bats are great for eating mosquitoes, and possums eat a lot of ticks while being resistant to most disease like parvo and rabies.

Southern Life Rehab will even take in skunks and turns out they are great in yards for eating rats and bugs.

So take some time to learn more about these pests that can actually be very helpful.

