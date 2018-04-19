RECIPE: Ancho and Morita Brisket

SAN ANTONIO - Humble house has the sauce and all to make a scrumptious meal. They want to share their love with not only ONE but TWO recipes!
Ancho & Morita Brisket Ingredients
- 5 lbs. Brisket, cut into quarters
- 1 bottle HHF Ancho & Morita
- 3 ea Garlic Cloves, peeled, whole
- ½ ea Yellow Onion, medium dice to taste S&P
- 4 pints Strawberries, small dice
- 1.5 lbs. Cane sugar
- ½ ea Orange, juice and zest
- ½ ea Lime, juice and zest
- ½ ea Lemon, juice and zest
- 1 ea Jalapeno Pepper, green and red, thinly sliced
- ½ ea Broccoli stems, julienne
- ½ ea Carrots, julienne
- ½ ea Celery, julienne
- 3 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 tsp. Salt
- 2 Tbsp. Sugar
- 2 Tbsp. EVOO
- 30 ea Mini Corn Tortillas
Method
- For the Brisket: Quarter Brisket and season with salt and pepper. Place quartered brisket into the instant. Add 1/2 bottle of HHF Ancho, full bottle if you're bold, and 1/2 cup of water. Follow the instant pot instructions and cook for for 1 hour and 45 minutes.
- For the Farm fresh strawberry jam: Wash, rinse, and hull strawberries. Cut strawberries into a 1/4" dice and place them into a pot along with the orange, lime, and lemon juice. Gently boil the strawberries for one hour or until the volume has been reduced by 10%. Add the sugar and continue to boil until temperatures reaches the setting point of 220℉. Remove the jam from the heat and allow a "film" to form on the surface. Skim the film and following the correct canning procedures to ensure your jam is safe to eat.
- Pickled Jalapeno Slaw: Mix vinegar and sugar. Add oil. Add julienned vegetables and jalapeños to dressing; season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and adjust seasoning. Let stand 20 minutes. Re-toss and serve.
(12 servings)
Fiesta Corn in the Cup Ingredients
- 1 Bottle HHF Guajillo & Red Jalapeno Sauce
- 1 Tbsp. Clarified Butter
- 1 package Frozen Sweet Corn,
- 12 oz., or cobs
- ½ package Salvadorian Crema
- 4 oz. Cotija cheese
- 2 oz. Green Onions, extreme bias
- 1 oz. Lime, juiced
- 1 ea small saute pan
- 1 ea wooden spoon
- 1 sleeve decorative cups, paper
Method
- In a small saute pan, over medium heat, add the butter and the corn. Stir to combine and add the El Salvadorian cream. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stir continuously.
- Once the mixture has reached a simmer, add 1/2 of the cotija cheese, 2 oz. of HHF Guajillo & Red Jalapeño sauce, and 1 oz of the green onions. Stir to incorporate all ingredients and cook for another two minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and add the lime juice to brighten up the dish.
- Serve immediately into the decorative cups or into shallow bowls. Top with cotija cheese, a dash of HHF Guajillo & Red Jalapeño, and green onions.
ENJOY!
