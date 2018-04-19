RECIPE: Ancho and Morita Brisket

SAN ANTONIO - Humble house has the sauce and all to make a scrumptious meal. They want to share their love with not only ONE but TWO recipes!

Ancho & Morita Brisket Ingredients

5 lbs. Brisket, cut into quarters

1 bottle HHF Ancho & Morita

3 ea Garlic Cloves, peeled, whole

½ ea Yellow Onion, medium dice to taste S&P

4 pints Strawberries, small dice

1.5 lbs. Cane sugar

½ ea Orange, juice and zest

½ ea Lime, juice and zest

½ ea Lemon, juice and zest

1 ea Jalapeno Pepper, green and red, thinly sliced

½ ea Broccoli stems, julienne

½ ea Carrots, julienne

½ ea Celery, julienne

3 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tsp. Salt

2 Tbsp. Sugar

2 Tbsp. EVOO

30 ea Mini Corn Tortillas

Method

For the Brisket: Quarter Brisket and season with salt and pepper. Place quartered brisket into the instant. Add 1/2 bottle of HHF Ancho, full bottle if you're bold, and 1/2 cup of water. Follow the instant pot instructions and cook for for 1 hour and 45 minutes. For the Farm fresh strawberry jam: Wash, rinse, and hull strawberries. Cut strawberries into a 1/4" dice and place them into a pot along with the orange, lime, and lemon juice. Gently boil the strawberries for one hour or until the volume has been reduced by 10%. Add the sugar and continue to boil until temperatures reaches the setting point of 220℉. Remove the jam from the heat and allow a "film" to form on the surface. Skim the film and following the correct canning procedures to ensure your jam is safe to eat. Pickled Jalapeno Slaw: Mix vinegar and sugar. Add oil. Add julienned vegetables and jalapeños to dressing; season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and adjust seasoning. Let stand 20 minutes. Re-toss and serve.

(12 servings)

Fiesta Corn in the Cup Ingredients

1 Bottle HHF Guajillo & Red Jalapeno Sauce

1 Tbsp. Clarified Butter

1 package Frozen Sweet Corn,

12 oz., or cobs

½ package Salvadorian Crema

4 oz. Cotija cheese

2 oz. Green Onions, extreme bias

1 oz. Lime, juiced

1 ea small saute pan

1 ea wooden spoon

1 sleeve decorative cups, paper

Method

In a small saute pan, over medium heat, add the butter and the corn. Stir to combine and add the El Salvadorian cream. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stir continuously. Once the mixture has reached a simmer, add 1/2 of the cotija cheese, 2 oz. of HHF Guajillo & Red Jalapeño sauce, and 1 oz of the green onions. Stir to incorporate all ingredients and cook for another two minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the lime juice to brighten up the dish. Serve immediately into the decorative cups or into shallow bowls. Top with cotija cheese, a dash of HHF Guajillo & Red Jalapeño, and green onions.

ENJOY!

