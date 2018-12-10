RECIPE: Bacon Wrapped Green Onion Stuffed Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Bacon Wrapped Green Onion Stuffed Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

2 pork tenderloins

1/2 cup Tony Chachere's 30 minute Pork Tenderloin

2 links green onion smoked sausage

1/2 pkg (12 oz) bacon slices

Slider Buns (Optional)

4 slices pepper jack cheese

Dijon Mustard

Directions:

Make a cut in sausage casing.

Remove filling. Butterfly loin.

Marinade with your choice of 30 minute marinade.

Season with your choice of seasoning.

Lay bacon side by side and place tenderloin on top.

Place sausage on top of tenderloin.

Place cheese on top of sausage.

Roll up and wrap with bacon.

Secure with toothpicks.

Grill on 450 degrees for 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to 350 degrees.

Cook until internal degree is 145.

Cover with foil and let rest for 5 minutes.

