RECIPE: Banana bread French toast with Nutella mousse & bourbon caramel

SAN ANTONIO - French toast with a banana twist that will up your game for Easter brunch? Don't mind if we do! The Hotel Contessa's executive chef, Robert Santellanes, shares his recipe with Mike and Jen.

This banana bread French toast will be offered at the Hotel Contessa's Easter brunch on Sunday, April 21, at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost for adults is $60, $25 for children 7 to 12 years old and kids younger than 6 are free. You can make reservations by calling (210) 298-8040.

Banana bread French toast recipe

Ingredients:

• Custard (recipe below)

• Sliced banana bread (recipe below)

• Bananas, sliced

• Strawberries, sliced

• Almond granola (recipe below)

• Nutella mousse (recipe below)

• Bourbon caramel (recipe below)

Directions:

Soak slices of banana bread in custard. Place in buttered frying pan on medium high heat. Flip banana bread in pan and cook other side. Once cooked, place banana bread slices on plate and cut in half. Top with Nutella mousse and banana slices. Sprinkle with granola and top with strawberries. Drizzle with bourbon caramel and enjoy!

Custard (uncooked)

Ingredients:

• 6 eggs

• ¼ cup cream

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Whisk eggs, cream, sugar and vanilla together in bowl.

Banana bread

Ingredients:

• 1 pound (4 sticks) butter

• 2 cups sugar

• 4 eggs, beaten

• 9 bananas, peeled and chopped

• 3 cups flour

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat sugar and butter in mixer until pale and fluffy. Add eggs and bananas and mix for 5 to 7 minutes. Add flour, baking powder and salt. Mix for 5 minutes. Divide evenly into two loaf pans and bake for 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool on wire rack.

Almond granola

Ingredients:

• 2 cups oats

• ¾ cup sliced almonds

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 tablespoon honey

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Mix oats, almonds, salt, cinnamon, honey and vanilla. Spread the mixture evenly on a greased sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes at 300 degrees. Let cool.

Nutella mousse

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Nutella

• 2 cups heavy cream, cold

Directions:

Place Nutella in a large bowl. Microwave for a few seconds to soften. Let cool slightly. In a mixer bowl fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add 3 tablespoons of the whipped cream to the Nutella and whisk until smooth. Gently fold in the rest of the whipped cream until combined and smooth. Chill mousse at least 2 hours until set.

Bourbon caramel sauce

Ingredients:

• ½ pound (2 sticks) butter

• 2 cups brown sugar

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 tablespoon bourbon

• ½ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Mix the brown sugar and butter in a saucepan over medium low heat. Cook while whisking gently for about 7 minutes, until the mixture thickens. Slowly add in heavy cream, vanilla and bourbon. Continue to whisk. Raise the heat to medium/medium high and bring the mixture to a boil. Boil for 60 seconds. Remove from the heat and whisk in the salt. Let cool.

