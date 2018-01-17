RECIPE: Broccoli Soup

Broccoli Soup



Superfood ingredients of soup:

Broccoli: great antioxidant/ low carb veggie = paleo / whole30/ Keto friendly



Spirulina: green plant algae powder high in protein and B12



Fermented Pesto: adds sour and cheesiness to soup, plus billions of probiotics. Can also use a pinch of sauerkraut.



Hemp seeds: high in protein and good fats. Also helps to thicken the soup for creamy texture without adding dairy or nuts.



Nutritional Yeast: fermented yeast high in probiotics that adds a cheesiness to the soup, along with more probiotics.



Turmeric: anti-inflammatory superfood that absorbs in the body when consumed with a soluble fat (ghee/ hemp in this recipe). coconut oil can be used as a substitute.



Organic Ghee: lactose free, cholesterol free oil that is nourishing and immunity building. Helps activate the turmeric.



Chia Seed: powerful source of omega 3,6&9. Chia is also hydrating and has the effect of expanding in the stomach to provide satiation (“feeling full”).



Broccoli: seasonal veggie/ available at local farmer’s markets/ makes it even better to eat now/ in season = higher in phytonutrients. Great anti-cancer winter vegetable.



