RECIPE: Broccoli Soup

Broccoli Soup
Superfood ingredients of soup:
Broccoli: great antioxidant/ low carb veggie = paleo / whole30/ Keto friendly
Spirulina: green plant algae powder high in protein and B12
Fermented Pesto: adds sour and cheesiness to soup, plus billions of probiotics. Can also use a pinch of sauerkraut.
Hemp seeds: high in protein and good fats. Also helps to thicken the soup for creamy texture without adding dairy or nuts.
Nutritional Yeast: fermented yeast high in probiotics that adds a cheesiness to the soup, along with more probiotics.
Turmeric: anti-inflammatory superfood that absorbs in the body when consumed with a soluble fat (ghee/ hemp in this recipe). coconut oil can be used as a substitute.
Organic Ghee: lactose free, cholesterol free oil that is nourishing and immunity building. Helps activate the turmeric.
Chia Seed: powerful source of omega 3,6&9. Chia is also hydrating and has the effect of expanding in the stomach to provide satiation (“feeling full”).
Broccoli: seasonal veggie/ available at local farmer’s markets/ makes it even better to eat now/ in season = higher in phytonutrients. Great anti-cancer winter vegetable.
