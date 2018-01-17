RECIPE: Crab tacos

CRAB TACOS
Sweet & Sour Soft Shell Crab, Apple - Cabbage Slaw & Toasted Peanuts
Sweet and Sour Sauce:
1 cup of Roasted Tomatillos
1 Medium Sized Shallot - Diced
3 Cloves of Garlic - Minced
1 cup of water
2 tbs of Pilloncillo
1 tbs of white vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Saute shallots and garlic then put the remaining ingredients in the pan and cook until it’s reduced to half on medium heat. Then blend until smooth and season
Soft Shell Crab:
2 pieces of softshell crab
1 cup of corn starch
Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions:
Drench Crab in corn starch, salt and pepper mix
Then, fry at 375 in canola oil for 4 minutes
Apple-Cabbage Slaw:
1 Cup of Shredded Green Cabbage
1 Green apple - Juliene
2 Tbs Apple Cider Vinegar
1 Tbs Agave Nectar
Salt and Pepper to taste
¼ cup crushed roasted peanuts
Instructions:
Toss ingredients in a mixing bowl
