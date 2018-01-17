RECIPE: Crab tacos

CRAB TACOS

Sweet & Sour Soft Shell Crab, Apple - Cabbage Slaw & Toasted Peanuts

Sweet and Sour Sauce:

1 cup of Roasted Tomatillos

1 Medium Sized Shallot - Diced

3 Cloves of Garlic - Minced

1 cup of water

2 tbs of Pilloncillo

1 tbs of white vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Saute shallots and garlic then put the remaining ingredients in the pan and cook until it’s reduced to half on medium heat. Then blend until smooth and season

Soft Shell Crab:

2 pieces of softshell crab

1 cup of corn starch

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Drench Crab in corn starch, salt and pepper mix

Then, fry at 375 in canola oil for 4 minutes

Apple-Cabbage Slaw:

1 Cup of Shredded Green Cabbage

1 Green apple - Juliene

2 Tbs Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tbs Agave Nectar

Salt and Pepper to taste

¼ cup crushed roasted peanuts

Instructions:

Toss ingredients in a mixing bowl

