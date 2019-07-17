RECIPES: Delicious craft cocktails from the Edison Experiment

SAN ANTONIO - The Clover Club Recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces gin

1 egg white

1⁄ 2 ounces fresh lemon juice

1⁄ 2 ounces raspberry syrup

Directions

Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice.

Shake.

Strain liquid into a chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with 3 speared raspberries.

Still Summer Recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces Still Austin Gin

1 ounce Aperol

1 ounce St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce angostura bitters

1 ounce club soda

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice.

Shake.

Strain into a chilled tall cocktail glass.

Add ice to the drink.

Garnish with lemon.

The Necromancer

Ingredients

1 dash Zephyr Gin

3/4 ounce Creme de Violette

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

3/4 ounce absinthe

3/4 ounce Campari

1 egg white

Directions

Perform an Absinthe rinse in a chilled glass.

Combine all ingredients, excluding the absinthe, into shaker over ice.

Strain liquid into chilled glass.

Garnish with flower petals or any small fruit of your choosing.

The Edison Experiment

The Edison Experiment is located at 1806 N Loop 1604 W. It's the perfect place to enjoy live music, good company and tasty cocktails such as the ones seen above. For more creative cocktail ideas you can visit The Edison Experiment on Facebook.

