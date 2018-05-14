RECIPE: Devils River Peach Sweet Tea

SAN ANTONIO - World Whiskey Day is coming up on Saturday, May 19, and Devils River Whiskey is making sure you're ready to celebrate!
Devils River Peach Sweet Tea
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. of Devils River Whiskey
- 2 oz. of Peach Preserves
- 1 oz. of Fresh Lemon Juice
- Your favorite sweet tea to top
- Spring of mint to garnish
- Lemon round to garnish
Directions:
1. Mix the bourbon, peach preserves, lemon juice, over ice and shake.
2. Top with a generous pour of your favorite sweet tea and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and lemon round.
