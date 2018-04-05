SA Live

Recipe: Did you say PINATA CAKE!?

Recipe provided by Romelia's Bakery

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - Pinata cakes are all the new craze and if your not hopping on this party train then you might be missing out!

Romelia's Bakery has kindly shared their recipe with us to share with you all. 

Pinata Cake Recipe: 

Ingredients: 

  • 12 oz Butter

  • 10.5 oz Sugar 

  • .5 oz Salt

  • 8 oz Eggs 

  • 14.5 oz Cake flour 

  • .60 oz Baking Powder 

  • 1 tsp Baking Soda 

  • 10 oz Milk 

  • 5 oz Buttermilk 

  • .2 oz Vanilla 

Instructions

  1. Cream butter and sugar first 

  2. Add the eggs at room temperature then let it mix til creamy and fluffy

  3. In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients

  4. In a separate container, combine the wet ingredients

  5. Put them in the mixer alternatively til you get a smooth batter 

  6. Place in oven for 25 minutes at 350°

  7. Cut a hole in the center of the cakes

  8. Add in whatever you want in the center! 

ENJOY! 

For more information on Romelia's Bakery you can click here.

