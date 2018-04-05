Recipe: Did you say PINATA CAKE!?

SAN ANTONIO - Pinata cakes are all the new craze and if your not hopping on this party train then you might be missing out!

Romelia's Bakery has kindly shared their recipe with us to share with you all.

Pinata Cake Recipe:

Ingredients:

12 oz Butter

10.5 oz Sugar

.5 oz Salt

8 oz Eggs

14.5 oz Cake flour

.60 oz Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda

10 oz Milk

5 oz Buttermilk

.2 oz Vanilla

Instructions

Cream butter and sugar first Add the eggs at room temperature then let it mix til creamy and fluffy In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients In a separate container, combine the wet ingredients Put them in the mixer alternatively til you get a smooth batter Place in oven for 25 minutes at 350° Cut a hole in the center of the cakes Add in whatever you want in the center!

ENJOY!

For more information on Romelia's Bakery you can click here.

