Recipe: Did you say PINATA CAKE!?

SAN ANTONIO - Pinata cakes are all the new craze and if your not hopping on this party train then you might be missing out!
Romelia's Bakery has kindly shared their recipe with us to share with you all.
Pinata Cake Recipe:
Ingredients:
12 oz Butter
10.5 oz Sugar
.5 oz Salt
8 oz Eggs
14.5 oz Cake flour
.60 oz Baking Powder
1 tsp Baking Soda
10 oz Milk
5 oz Buttermilk
.2 oz Vanilla
Instructions
Cream butter and sugar first
Add the eggs at room temperature then let it mix til creamy and fluffy
In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients
In a separate container, combine the wet ingredients
Put them in the mixer alternatively til you get a smooth batter
Place in oven for 25 minutes at 350°
Cut a hole in the center of the cakes
Add in whatever you want in the center!
ENJOY!
