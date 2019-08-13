RECIPE: Easy baker's meringue

SAN ANTONIO - Need a topper for your lemon pie? Meringue can be hard to make.

But Tootie Pie Company has an easy recipe for all you meringue lovers out there! Check it out below.

Baker's Meringue

Ingredients:



• 4 egg whites

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:



1. Set egg whites into mixing bowl and whip on med-high until soft peaks are reached.

2. Once at soft peak, slowly sprinkle in granulated sugar and cream of tartar. Keep whipping until stiff peak is reached.

3. At stiff peak, add in vanilla.

4. Use as desired.



Tips:



1. Any extract can be substituted in place of vanilla.

2. When making different colors, gel colors can be added in when adding flavoring.

Variation:



For meringue cookies, pipe or plop teaspoonfuls of meringue onto baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake at 250°F for 45 minutes. Leave meringues in oven and turn it off. Leave the meringues in oven for an hour or until completely cooled.

